UCP call on government to provide Carillion bankruptcy update

by Morinville News Staff

The United Conservatives called on Transportation Minister Brian Mason to provide Albertans with an update after Carillion PLC filed for bankruptcy yesterday.

Carillion provides maintenance for roughly 50 per cent of Alberta’s highways, including snow ploughing.

The UCP say the NDP has yet to clarify who will assume this responsibility following the company’s collapse.

“The collapse of one of Alberta’s major highway maintenance contractors is deeply concerning, especially in the middle of winter,” said UCP Transportation Critic Wayne Drysdale in a media release. “Yesterday, I contacted the Minister’s office to inquire about the government’s plan to address this serious issue and have received no response. Albertans who drive these highways deserve to know how this government plans to keep them safe.”

With months of winter remaining, and snow in the forecast for portions of Carillion’s region, it is critical that the NDP develop and communicate an effective plan to ensure Alberta’s highways are properly maintained.

In a Tweet Jan. 15, Carillion PLC wrote, “Unless advised otherwise, all agents, subcontractors and suppliers should continue to work and provide goods and services as normal, under their existing contracts, terms and conditions.”