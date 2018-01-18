CFIB hands out their red tape awards ahead of red tape awareness week

by Morinville News Staff

Food truck bureaucracy and notices about notices topped the list of over-the-top regulations for 2018. Ahead of their annual Red Tape Awareness Week, running January 22 to 26, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) presented its annual Paperweight Awards, recognizing government departments and agencies responsible for extraordinary examples of excessive regulations the business group says hurts small businesses.

“Red tape ranges from garden-variety ridiculous rules and poor government customer service to the big bureaucratic headaches threatening the very survival of a business,” said CFIB Vice-President, Richard Truscott. “Awarding Paperweights is like using sunlight as a disinfectant, to shine national attention on ridiculous red tape.”

CFIB awarded 14 Paperweights across the country: