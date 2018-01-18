Kings enter playoffs this weekend

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Senior AA Kings enter North Central Hockey League playoffs this weekend with back-to-back home games.

The Kings finished the regular season in third place, putting them on the path to take on the sixth-place Westlock Warriors.

The best-of-five series will kick off with a Saturday night home game in Morinville at 8:30 p.m. and be followed Sunday afternoon with game 2 at 4:45 p.m.

Game three will be played Friday, Jan. 26 at 8:15 p.m. in Westlock.