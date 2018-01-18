Our Community: The Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre

Jan 18, 2018

photos by Lucie Roy

On Wednesday the Rendez-Vous Centre was busy with a group learning Bridge and the Scrap Happy Quilters working away in the hall. But those activities are but two of the programs offered locally at the centre.

The Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre provides and maintains a facility to enhance the social and recreational quality of life for those 50 and over in Morinville and surrounding area.

Activities

Bridge is played Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. The gathering is for those who play with confidence and who enjoy a relaxed but higher level of competition. Additionally, Morning Bridge takes place Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The centre also offers Bridge Lessons.

Euchre takes place Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., and cribbage is played Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Military Whist, another card game, is played on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

The centre also offers some sports activities.

Floor Curling takes place on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The centre says it is a great way to exercise while having fun. Teams are made up by draw. Three eight-end games are normally played with a coffee break between the second and third games.

The Rendez-Vous Centre also plays Pickle Ball, a paddle sport combining parts of tennis, badminton and table tennis. The game is played Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

The centre’s Walking Club meets Tuesdays at 1 p.m.

The 500 Club, an informal group for those who enjoy playing 500 & other activities, takes place Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Movie Night and Potluck is on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

The Morinville Minstrels, a mixed choral group that practices every Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. and entertain at local seniors lodges and long-term care facilities is another activity operating out of the centre. Those interested can contact Diana 780 939-7241 for information.

The Literary Society meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.

The Quilting Club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the Knitting Club meets Thursday mornings at 9 a.m.

The Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre is located at 9913 104 Street, across from the arena.
They can be reached at 780-939-2727 or by email at msrvc@telus.net.

