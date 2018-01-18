Stolen equipment found, allowing church move to proceed

Jan 18, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 3

by Morinville News Staff

There was a happy ending Thursday to a Tuesday night overnight theft.

Equipment to be used to move a gifted church from St. Albert to Sturgeon County, west of Morinville was recovered Thursday by police.

Kim Adams, Contract Administrator with Holmes Building Movers Ltd. told Morinville News Wednesday that someone had stolen a set of dollies and a trailer between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Adams reached out to Morinville News Thursday afternoon with the good news the gear had been located.

“It has been confirmed from the Edmonton Police that our equipment has been found,” Adams said, noting the company was headed into the city to retrieve it. “Thank you everyone. We appreciate all that you have done.”

The former Lutheran Church in St. Albert was gifted to the Father’s House by Landrex and is scheduled to be cut into four pieces and moved to their property in Sturgeon County, just west of Morinville.

Morinville News will have coverage on the move when it occurs.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7257 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

Six groups seek funding under Community Grant Program

Jan 22, 2013 admin Morinville 0

Morinville – Community Services brought forward approximately $8,700 in grant requests from six community groups during the Jan. 22 Council meeting, an amount that surpassed the $5,500 allotted each quarter but fell below the amount left in 2012 program funding… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Council talking Budget 2015 over coffee this week

Nov 17, 2014 admin Local News, Morinville 0

by Lucie Roy with files from Tristan Turner

Council began hitting the local coffee shops Monday morning, part of their plan to talk to residents about the 2015 budget where residents gather. Council started with a 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. session at Friends and Neighbors Monday morning and will hold a 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. session at the Green Bean Coffee House and Bistro Monday night… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Smokin’ Elk Ranch barn goes up in flames

May 8, 2012 admin Morinville, Sturgeon County 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Sturgeon County – A mid-morning fire Tuesday destroyed a tin barn at the Smokin’ Elk Ranch just outside Morinville and caused an estimated $600,000 to $700,000 in damages. Crews were called in from Morinville, Sturgeon County, Legal and Namao to combat the fire.

Morinville Fire Department Captain Brian Johnston, incident commander on the fire call, said the department was called to a non-residential outdoor structure fire around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and arrived… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

3 Comments

Leave a Reply