4 the Love of the Game Novice tournament draws 18 teams together to honour fallen player

Above: The Sturgeon Hockey Club Mustangs 5 took on the St. Albert Ninjas Friday night in the first game of the weekend tournament.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Eighteen teams from as far away as Grand Prairie and Battle River took to the ice over the weekend to pay homage to a young man who loved the game of hockey.

Twenty-nine years after Novice hockey player Dennis Blair Borduzak passed away following his Novice year of hockey in 1989, the memorial tournament pays homage to the late hockey player’s number 4 jersey, which was retired in Legal in 2004. Sunday’s final games marked the conclusion of the 21st annual tournament.

The tournament included five Sturgeon Hockey Club teams (Mustangs 1-5), three teams from St. Albert (Ninjas, Thunder, and Darkness) as well as the CNN Spurs, Westlock Warriors, Onoway Eagles, Fort Sask Rangers, CR Knights, Mayerthorpe Mustangs, Edson Sabres, St. Paul Canadiens, Grande Prairie Medix, and the Battle River Knights.

A total of 37 games were played with each team playing three round-robin games plus a final game.



The St. Albert Thunder took on the Mayerthorpe Mustangs in the first game Friday afternoon.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo



The Edson Sabres faced the St. Albert Darkness in game two Friday afternoon.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Division 1 (Ryan Nugent- Hopkins)

Gold-Medal Game

Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 1 vs CR Knights

Score:4-1

SHC Novice 1 – Gold

CR Knights- Silver

Division 2 (Ryan Nugent- Hopkins) [combined due to lack of teams]

Gold-Medal Game

Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 2 vs St. Paul Canadians

Score: 1-8

Bronze-Medal Game

Battle River knights vs Grand Prairie Medix

Score: 6-3

Gold – St. Paul

Silver – SHC 2

Bronze – Battle River

Division 3 (Milan Lucic)

Gold-Medal Game

Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 3 vs St.albert thunder

Score: 6-1

Bronze-Medal Game

Mayerthorpe Mustangs vs Ft.Saskatchewan

Score: 7-2

Gold – SHC 3

Silver- St. Albert Thunder

Bronze- Mayerthorpe Mustangs

Division 4 ( Conner McDavid)

Gold-Medal Game

Westlock warriors vs Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 4

Score: 3-2

Bronze-Medal Game

Onoway Eagles vs CNN spurs

Score 8-7

Gold- Westlock Warriors

Silver- SHC 4

Bronze- Onoway Eagles

Division 5 (Leon Draisaitl)

Gold-Medal Game

St.Albert Darkness vs Edson Sabres

Score: 8-3

Bronze-Medal Game

St.Albert Ninjas vs Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 5

Score: 5-2

Gold-St.Albert Darkness

Silver- Edson Sabres

Bronze – St.Albert Ninjas