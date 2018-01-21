4 the Love of the Game Novice tournament draws 18 teams together to honour fallen player

Above: The Sturgeon Hockey Club Mustangs 5 took on the St. Albert Ninjas Friday night in the first game of the weekend tournament.
– Stephen Dafoe Photo
by Stephen Dafoe
Eighteen teams from as far away as Grand Prairie and Battle River took to the ice over the weekend to pay homage to a young man who loved the game of hockey.
Twenty-nine years after Novice hockey player Dennis Blair Borduzak passed away following his Novice year of hockey in 1989, the memorial tournament pays homage to the late hockey player’s number 4 jersey, which was retired in Legal in 2004. Sunday’s final games marked the conclusion of the 21st annual tournament.
The tournament included five Sturgeon Hockey Club teams (Mustangs 1-5), three teams from St. Albert (Ninjas, Thunder, and Darkness) as well as the CNN Spurs, Westlock Warriors, Onoway Eagles, Fort Sask Rangers, CR Knights, Mayerthorpe Mustangs, Edson Sabres, St. Paul Canadiens, Grande Prairie Medix, and the Battle River Knights.
A total of 37 games were played with each team playing three round-robin games plus a final game.
The St. Albert Thunder took on the Mayerthorpe Mustangs in the first game Friday afternoon.
– Stephen Dafoe Photo
The Edson Sabres faced the St. Albert Darkness in game two Friday afternoon.
– Stephen Dafoe Photo
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Division 1 (Ryan Nugent- Hopkins)
Gold-Medal Game
Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 1 vs CR Knights
Score:4-1
SHC Novice 1 – Gold
CR Knights- Silver
Division 2 (Ryan Nugent- Hopkins) [combined due to lack of teams]
Gold-Medal Game
Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 2 vs St. Paul Canadians
Score: 1-8
Bronze-Medal Game
Battle River knights vs Grand Prairie Medix
Score: 6-3
Gold – St. Paul
Silver – SHC 2
Bronze – Battle River
Division 3 (Milan Lucic)
Gold-Medal Game
Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 3 vs St.albert thunder
Score: 6-1
Bronze-Medal Game
Mayerthorpe Mustangs vs Ft.Saskatchewan
Score: 7-2
Gold – SHC 3
Silver- St. Albert Thunder
Bronze- Mayerthorpe Mustangs
Division 4 ( Conner McDavid)
Gold-Medal Game
Westlock warriors vs Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 4
Score: 3-2
Bronze-Medal Game
Onoway Eagles vs CNN spurs
Score 8-7
Gold- Westlock Warriors
Silver- SHC 4
Bronze- Onoway Eagles
Division 5 (Leon Draisaitl)
Gold-Medal Game
St.Albert Darkness vs Edson Sabres
Score: 8-3
Bronze-Medal Game
St.Albert Ninjas vs Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 5
Score: 5-2
Gold-St.Albert Darkness
Silver- Edson Sabres
Bronze – St.Albert Ninjas
