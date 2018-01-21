4 the Love of the Game Novice tournament draws 18 teams together to honour fallen player

Jan 21, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

Above: The Sturgeon Hockey Club Mustangs 5 took on the St. Albert Ninjas Friday night in the first game of the weekend tournament.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Eighteen teams from as far away as Grand Prairie and Battle River took to the ice over the weekend to pay homage to a young man who loved the game of hockey.

Twenty-nine years after Novice hockey player Dennis Blair Borduzak passed away following his Novice year of hockey in 1989, the memorial tournament pays homage to the late hockey player’s number 4 jersey, which was retired in Legal in 2004. Sunday’s final games marked the conclusion of the 21st annual tournament.

The tournament included five Sturgeon Hockey Club teams (Mustangs 1-5), three teams from St. Albert (Ninjas, Thunder, and Darkness) as well as the CNN Spurs, Westlock Warriors, Onoway Eagles, Fort Sask Rangers, CR Knights, Mayerthorpe Mustangs, Edson Sabres, St. Paul Canadiens, Grande Prairie Medix, and the Battle River Knights.

A total of 37 games were played with each team playing three round-robin games plus a final game.


The St. Albert Thunder took on the Mayerthorpe Mustangs in the first game Friday afternoon.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo


The Edson Sabres faced the St. Albert Darkness in game two Friday afternoon.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Division 1 (Ryan Nugent- Hopkins)

Gold-Medal Game
Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 1 vs CR Knights
Score:4-1
SHC Novice 1 – Gold
CR Knights- Silver

Division 2 (Ryan Nugent- Hopkins) [combined due to lack of teams]

Gold-Medal Game
Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 2 vs St. Paul Canadians
Score: 1-8

Bronze-Medal Game
Battle River knights vs Grand Prairie Medix
Score: 6-3

Gold – St. Paul
Silver – SHC 2
Bronze – Battle River

Division 3 (Milan Lucic)

Gold-Medal Game
Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 3 vs St.albert thunder
Score: 6-1

Bronze-Medal Game
Mayerthorpe Mustangs vs Ft.Saskatchewan
Score: 7-2

Gold – SHC 3
Silver- St. Albert Thunder
Bronze- Mayerthorpe Mustangs

Division 4 ( Conner McDavid)

Gold-Medal Game
Westlock warriors vs Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 4
Score: 3-2

Bronze-Medal Game
Onoway Eagles vs CNN spurs
Score 8-7

Gold- Westlock Warriors
Silver- SHC 4
Bronze- Onoway Eagles

Division 5 (Leon Draisaitl)

Gold-Medal Game
St.Albert Darkness vs Edson Sabres
Score: 8-3

Bronze-Medal Game
St.Albert Ninjas vs Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice 5
Score: 5-2

Gold-St.Albert Darkness
Silver- Edson Sabres
Bronze – St.Albert Ninjas

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7265 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Ask-A-Candidate Question 11

Oct 3, 2010 admin Editorial & Opinion, Election 2010 5

QUESTION ADDRESSED TO MORINVILLE COUNCIL AND MAYORAL CANDIDATES

The 100 Street / Cardiff Road / Highway 2 intersection is now a genuine safety hazard. South Glens is completed, Cardiff is growing, and the southbound turn onto Highway 2 is most often a half-blind turn when traffic is in the slowdown lane. I have read the 2004 Transportation Master Plan on the town website in detail, and this intersection was seen as a major safety priority, and absolutely nothing has been done in the six years since. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

New program will get people running

Mar 24, 2013 admin Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Although it may seem hard to believe with grass and gardens still covered in snow, spring is here and running towards us. Later this spring the Town of Morinville will lace up the joggers on a new program to get people running. The program will begin in May but the Town is taking registrations now… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply