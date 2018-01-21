Morinville Kings 2-0 in best-of-five series

by Stephen Dafoe

The Senior AA Kings entered the North Central Hockey League playoffs over the weekend with back-to-back games against the Westlock Warriors in Morinville.

The Kings won Saturday night 6-2 and 6-3 Sunday night to move on to the third and possibly final game in Westlock next Friday.

The club easily won the first of the best-of-five round-one series 6-2. Although Westlock lead the contest 2-1 after one, the Kings came back to tie it 2-2 after two. The final period saw the Kings keeping Westlock off the board entirely while racking up another four points for themselves.

Sunday afternoon saw both clubs back at the rink battling it out for round two of the series.

Tied 1-1 after one and tied 3-3 and 28 shots apiece after two periods, the Kings continued to add to their tally, with their sixth and final goal of the game fired into an empty net with 1:22 left on the clock.

The Kings will travel to Westlock Friday night for an 8:30 Game Three in the series. If needed, game four will be played in Morinville Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.