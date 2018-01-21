Morinville Kings 2-0 in best-of-five series

Jan 21, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Stephen Dafoe

The Senior AA Kings entered the North Central Hockey League playoffs over the weekend with back-to-back games against the Westlock Warriors in Morinville.

The Kings won Saturday night 6-2 and 6-3 Sunday night to move on to the third and possibly final game in Westlock next Friday.

The club easily won the first of the best-of-five round-one series 6-2. Although Westlock lead the contest 2-1 after one, the Kings came back to tie it 2-2 after two. The final period saw the Kings keeping Westlock off the board entirely while racking up another four points for themselves.

Sunday afternoon saw both clubs back at the rink battling it out for round two of the series.

Tied 1-1 after one and tied 3-3 and 28 shots apiece after two periods, the Kings continued to add to their tally, with their sixth and final goal of the game fired into an empty net with 1:22 left on the clock.

The Kings will travel to Westlock Friday night for an 8:30 Game Three in the series. If needed, game four will be played in Morinville Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7266 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville Sports

Legal Vipers Pull off four-point weekend

Nov 21, 2010 admin Morinville Sports 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Legal – The Vipers pulled off back-to-back victories Friday and Saturday night to give the club another four points in the North Central Hockey League standings and to extend their current winning streak to four consecutive games.

[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville Sports

Vipers take down Winterhawks in overtime

Nov 7, 2011 admin Morinville Sports 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Legal – After a humiliating 7-1 home-ice defeat Oct. 28, the Legal Vipers took to the road Saturday night looking to settle the score with the Slave Lake Winterhawks. That score was settled by Ryan Martin with 1:36 left in overtime. The Viper’s 7-6 overtime victory elevated the club’s record to 3-2-1, pushing them above .500 hockey for the first time this season… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply