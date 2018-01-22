Morinville Sports Shorts

Above: The Jets took down the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks 5-3 Sunday night, their second win of the weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

It was an active week for sports in Morinville with the annual 4 the Love of the Game Novice tournament at the arena Thursday through Sunday, an alumni game with the MCHS SR. Girls basketball team at home and the Sr. Boys on the road for a tournament. The Jets and Kings both took to the ice over the weekend, the former winding their way towards playoffs, the latter two games into a best-of-five series with the Westlock Warriors.

Morinville Jets

The Junior B Jets came out of a Friday night road game with a 6-2 victory over the Sherwood Park Knights.

Although it was anyone’s game at the end of the first frame with the Jets leading 3-2, the club kept Sherwood park off the board for two full periods, advancing themselves to a 4-2 lead before capping it with a 6-2 finish.

Sunday night the Jets took on the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks and emerged with 5-3 victory.

The Jets started the contest with a 2-1 lead to end the first, building on an early powerplay goal with another ripple of the mesh before the Hawks answered back a half a minute later.

The second period saw the Hawks even the score five minutes into the middle frame, but the Jets pulled ahead to 4-2 by the end of the period.

That gap was closed to 4-3 on a powerplay opportunity for the Hawks with 13:30 left in the game, but the Jets answered back to make it 5-3.

The weekend tally brings the Jets to 21-10-2 this season. The Jets are three points behind the West Division’s first-placed Beverly Warriors.

The Jets have five games left in the regular season. Their next game is Wednesday night on the road against the Spruce Grove Regals. They then return home Sunday, Jan. 28 for a 7:15 p.m. game against the Beverly Warriors.

Morinville Kings

The Senior AA Kings entered the North Central Hockey League playoffs over the weekend with back-to-back games against the Westlock Warriors in Morinville. The Kings won Saturday night 6-2 and 6-3 Sunday night to move on to the third and possibly final game in Westlock next Friday.

4 the Love of the Game Novice tournament draws 18 teams

Eighteen teams from as far away as Grand Prairie and Battle River took to the ice over the weekend to pay homage to a young man who loved the game of hockey.

Above: The Sturgeon Hockey Club Mustangs 5 took on the St. Albert Ninjas Friday night in the first game of the weekend tournament.

Alumni Game brings back former players to take on current ones

The sounds of basketballs shoes squeaking on hardwood mixed with cheers and laughter Saturday evening as the Morinville Community High School Sr. Girls basketball team squared off against 19 former students for a friendly game on familiar grounds.

