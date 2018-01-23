Vendors Assemble once again at Higher Grounds

by Morinville News Staff

Higher Grounds Espresso Bar on 100 Avenue is continuing their evening vendor gathering this week.

The event has been created for residents to get together and enjoy a speciality coffee while shopping local from local vendors and supporting Higher Grounds.

Six local craft vendors are coming in to sell their products Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Higher Grounds Manager Betty Fraser said the inaugural event in January was a success.

“It went really well although it was minus 30 out,” Fraser said. “It was full in here.”

Fraser said the vendor evenings are a good opportunity to shop local and see what some small home-based businesses have to offer.

“I think people like to know what’s available in the community and support homemade products,” Fraser said, noting the previous outing had homemade items, a travel booth, cleaning supplies and other items for sale. ” There is lots available that people are not aware is available in Morinville. Setting this up raises that awareness.