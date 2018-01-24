Column: Chamber Chatter

submitted by the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce

UPCOMING LUNCHEON

The Feb 7th Monthly Networking Luncheon takes place at the Morinville Cultural Centre at 11:45 a.m.

The Guest Speaker is Kevin Skinner, Investment Advisor with Servus Credit Union.

Kevin has worked in the financial services industry for over a decade. He offers members his expertise in business, investment and retirement planning, with a focus on helping them build a legacy for others.

The topic of the talk is tax-efficient investing within an incorporated business

UPCOMING BUSINESS AFTER HOURS MIXER

The next After Hours Business Mixer will take place February 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. and be hosted by HIS Trucking.

The event is open to all businesses. Come on out and meet John and his family from HIS Trucking. Location for the event is to be determined. Check the Chamber’s Facebook Page and website for details.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY KEEPING US UP TO DATE

Please contact the Morniville & District Chamber of Commerce to update your email address so that you get all of our announcements

UPCOMING CHAMBER TRIPS

New China trip Itineraries are now available. Discover China with us Oct 13, 2018 11-day for $2299 all-inclusive from Edmonton or Calgary.

Ready to go to Ireland May 28th, 2018? Click on the link below to learn more.

https://www.indus.travel/tour/discover-ireland-morinville-and-district-chamber-of-commerce