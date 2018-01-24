Column: Chamber Chatter

Jan 24, 2018 admin Business, Columns, Editorial & Opinion 0

submitted by the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce

UPCOMING LUNCHEON

The Feb 7th Monthly Networking Luncheon takes place at the Morinville Cultural Centre at 11:45 a.m.

The Guest Speaker is Kevin Skinner, Investment Advisor with Servus Credit Union.

Kevin has worked in the financial services industry for over a decade. He offers members his expertise in business, investment and retirement planning, with a focus on helping them build a legacy for others.

The topic of the talk is tax-efficient investing within an incorporated business

UPCOMING BUSINESS AFTER HOURS MIXER

The next After Hours Business Mixer will take place February 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. and be hosted by HIS Trucking.

The event is open to all businesses. Come on out and meet John and his family from HIS Trucking. Location for the event is to be determined. Check the Chamber’s Facebook Page and website for details.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY KEEPING US UP TO DATE

Please contact the Morniville & District Chamber of Commerce to update your email address so that you get all of our announcements

UPCOMING CHAMBER TRIPS

New China trip Itineraries are now available. Discover China with us Oct 13, 2018 11-day for $2299 all-inclusive from Edmonton or Calgary.

Ready to go to Ireland May 28th, 2018? Click on the link below to learn more.

https://www.indus.travel/tour/discover-ireland-morinville-and-district-chamber-of-commerce

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7281 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Chamber president says more support of local businesses needed

Jun 28, 2010 admin Local News 8

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Sitting behind his counter beneath a sign advertising 40 per cent off, Wyatt Waters’ face carries a certain degree of sadness for which there is good reason. After seven years in Morinville, Waters will be closing his GOBIKE business in a couple months, a business that has long supported community events, most notably and ironically Waters was one of the main people that lobbied for the town’s skateboard and bicycle park.

GOBIKE is the latest in a string of business closures in town and … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Chamber of Commerce out to lunch again

Sep 1, 2010 admin Local News 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville – The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce resumed its monthly luncheon meeting Sept. 1, after returning from the summer break. Although the first meeting’s agenda was relatively light, members heard of a number of initiatives and projects on the horizon for the fall … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Annual Trade Show celebrates a decade of being big on business

Apr 15, 2012 admin Local News, Morinville 3

By The Morinville News Staff

Morinville – The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to open the gates on their annual trade show, set to take over the Ray McDonald Sports Centre Apr. 20 to 22. Organizers of this year’s show are looking forward to bringing the community a wide-variety of business under one big roof for the tenth consecutive time. As has been the Chamber’s tradition, the 10th Annual Trade Show … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply