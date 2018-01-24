Scheer praises Leitch for her service

by Morinville News Staff

Simcoe—Grey MP and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate the Hon. Dr. Kellie Leitch announced this week that she would not seek office in the 2019 election.

On Wednesday, Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Official Opposition thanked Leitch on behalf of Canada’s Conservatives.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank Kellie for her dedicated service to the Conservative Party of Canada and her constituents,” Scheer wrote in a statement. “A celebrated paediatric orthopaedic surgeon, community volunteer and committed Conservative, Kellie has been a strong voice for her constituents in Simcoe—Grey, and a valued member of the Conservative team in and out of government.

Scheer went on to say Leitch brought her unique background in medicine to public life. The Conservative leader said Leitch was also instrumental in developing the Children’s Fitness Tax Credit, which he sees as an important benefit and a legacy of our previous Conservative Government.

“We have all come to greatly respect Kellie’s experience, ability and passion for public service,” Scheer said. “As she completes her term as a Member of Parliament and prepares for the next chapter of her life, we wish her all the best.