ThankYourMentorDay raising awareness of the need for more mentors

by Morinville News Staff

Governments, schools, and community partners are uniting to celebrate #ThankYourMentor Day Jan. 25 as part of a national campaign to recruit more mentors for youth.

During the month of January, the Alberta Mentoring Partnership (AMP) with their partners are highlighting the important contributions volunteer mentors make in the lives of our young people.

AMP is calling on all Albertans to participate in the celebration and awareness by sharing on social media using the tag #ThankYourMentor to acknowledge those mentors in their own life who contributed to their resiliency.

The organization says that 80 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds wished they had a mentor when they were children, and 92 per cent of mentees said mentoring increased their hope for the future. Additionally, mentoring increased the social skills of 89 per cent of mentees, and 81 per cent said mentoring helped them stay in school.

AMP says thousands of Alberta’s children, particularly boys, await a mentor. In Edmonton Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton has 1200 youth (including 800 boys) currently awaiting mentors.

“Taking time out of your day to mentor students is invaluable as it helps to prepare them for success in the future,” said Alberta Minister of Education, David Eggen.

It is a sentiment echoed by Minister of Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee.

“Mentoring is one of the best investments you can give back to your community,” Larivee said. “By offering your time, you can directly impact the success of a young person. Mentoring promotes resiliency among young people and helps grow the next generation of successful Albertans.” –

Albertans are asked to recommit themselves to their community by becoming a mentor. Mentoring opportunities in the area from a variety of organizations can be found at albertamentors.ca.