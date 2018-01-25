Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Coal

Intake date: October 19, 2017
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Gender: Male
Approximate date of birth: August 24, 2017
Good with cats? Yes
Good with dogs? I have not been tested with dogs
Good with children? I love all people
Any special needs? I have no special needs or concerns

A little about me!

Hey there! My name is Coal and I am a ball of kitten energy! I came into the clinic with an ulcer in my eye so that is why it looks a little cloudy and squinty, but our doctors here have given me a clean bill of health and don’t think it will be a concern in my bright future! It may always be a little cloudy, or it could go away when I grow up! The whole team has become quite attached to me, as I’m just the cutest little man! I have been neutered, vaccinated, de-wormed and identified. If you’re interested in adopting please contact the Morinville Veterinary Clinic at 780-939-3133.

