Jets take out Regals on the road

Above: Morinville Jets file photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets built to a three-game winning streak Wednesday night after toppling the Spruce Grove Regals 5-1 on the road.

Wednesday’s win puts the Jets in third spot in the CJHL West Division with a 22-10-2 record, a single point behind the second-place Beverly Warriors and only three points behind the North Edmonton Red Wings who are a game ahead in the 38-game season.

The roadshow Wednesday night saw the Jets open scoring with a 1-0 lead in the first, and leading 3-1 in the second before popping in another two to lead by a four-goal margin at 5-1.

Zach Mcrae was the powerhouse for the Jets Wednesday with three of the Jets five-goal tally. All three of Mcrea’s goals were assisted by Brett Duboc.

The Jets will be looking to advance further up the ladder of league standings Sunday night when they take on the Warriors at home at 7:15 p.m.