Rendez-Vous Centre holds AGM

Above: Rendez-Vous Centre Board of Directors, Judy Baker, Linda Mondor, Jeannette MacMillan, Carol Kaup, Fred Carlson, front, Nancy Lalonde, Gary Pool, Mary Ann Brown and Rosie Badura.

Absent: Henry Lamoureux and Nicky Coughlin.

– Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

The Rendez-Vous Centre, one of the largest groups in Morinville with 160 registered members, held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.

Rendez-Vous President Gary Pool said they have developed some ongoing plans for the coming year. The first of these is the renovations in the hall which is also where the centre’s floor curling is held. Work is expected to start at the end of January and is estimated to be completed by Feb. 11, just in time to host Shrove Tuesday on Feb. 13.

They are also looking into the feasibility of an electronic bulletin board for early summer and are looking to initiate an energy efficiency program.

Reports were presented by the Social Activities Chair, Bookings and Rentals, Communication, Maintenance, Fundraising and Special Projects.

Three new Directors were elected: Mary Jane Brown, Nany Lalonde and Maureen Sinclair.

The Centre hosts numerous activities, including pickleball, floor curling, coffee time, bridge, walking club, movie night and potluck, literary society, military whist, euchre, crib, spring tea and craft, quilting and knitting. They have added line dancing to their list of activities.