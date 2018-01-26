Town out in full force to clear snow

by Morinville News Staff

With the area’s first real significant snowfall of the season, Morinville streets are full of the white stuff.

Town of Morinville Communications Department has posted an update on the Town’s plan to get rid of it via social media.

“Crews are out in full force today, and will continue to be in order to clear snow as quickly as possible,” the post reads, adding that residents should obey all no-parking signs that may be placed in order to assist public works.

The Town says its goal is to have all residential areas cleared by the end of next week, although that may change should another substantial snowfall occur.

The current forecast indicates an accumulation of 15 to 25 centimetres.