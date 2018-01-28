Cardiff realtor to appear on reality show

by Stephen Dafoe

Cardiff resident and Century 21 real estate agent Ashley Moore is one of several local real estate professionals chosen to appear on Kelowna-based Visland Media’s SEEit. LOVEit. BUYit.

The new series follows buyers as they look for their perfect home. Buyers are shown three different properties while discussing the pros and cons of each home.

The reality-based television show will feature 18 local, successful and charismatic agents in the top 10 per cent of Edmonton Real Estate.

Although production does not begin until this summer for a spring 2019 airing on YES TV, Moore is looking forward to the experience.

Moore said she came upon the opportunity after the Edmonton Sun published a story looking for realtors for the show and several friends and clients tagged her in the Sun’s Facebook post.

The young realtor sees the opportunity as a good one. “This is a good opportunity for me to show my skills as a realtor and to promote myself locally,” she said, noting she’s not nervous about doing her job in front of the cameras. “I am very excited to show people how I conduct my business for all to see.”

Moore says she has been doing well in a market the real estate board has indicated is experiencing a slight market decrease.

“For me, personally, my business is referral-based and it hasn’t affected me, as friends, family and clients continue to pass along my name to potential prospects,” she said. “I put a different spin on traditional real estate, as you will see on the show. I take the time to meet with the client, find our their unique requirements, and help them through the process 100 per cent of the way. Happy clients continue to refer my name to others, and that means the world to me. Moore Sells More is my slogan, and I continue to prove that on a daily basis.”

A Cardiff resident now, Moore grew up in Morinville and has seen many changes in the market.

“Morinville has grown a tremendous amount and brought in many new local businesses and people to our town,” she said. “This has been great for me personally.”

In the Edmonton region, SEEit. LOVEit. BUYit. will air on YES TV. It will also air on YouTube.

Moore is the second local realtor to be on a reality TV show. In the spring of 2014, Don Summers and Doris Jolicoeur of Professional Reality were on HGTV’s Caribbean Life. They subsequently moved to St. Lucia soon after.