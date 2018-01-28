Council approves three-year Strategic Plan

by Morinville News Staff

Council unanimously approved the 2018 to 2020 Strategic Plan at their Jan. 23 meeting.

The Town says the Strategic Plan identifies six priority areas, mirroring the sustainability pillars and goals outlined within the Morinville 2035: Growing Together | Municipal Sustainability Plan. These are governance, culture and recreation, social, economic development, infrastructure, and environmental. Each area identifies Council’s goals and outlines measures of success.

The plan was developed following a Strategic Planning session held with Council and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Isbister in early December.

“Council is excited to have established this Strategic Plan so early in our mandate,” said Mayor Barry Turner in a media release Thursday. “We will be reviewing and updating priorities quarterly to ensure the plan continuously reflects the goals and desires of the community.”

The plan outlines the following success measures:

Governance

• Successful completion of the hiring of a Chief Administration Officer

• Council invites residents to, and residents actively participate in dialogue related to the future development of Morinville

• Ensure citizens are active participants in community building and decision making

• Establishment of a communications strategy with residents, businesses and community organizations

• Balanced 3-year operational budget and long-range capital plan

• Development of an Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework with Sturgeon County

• Development of collaboration agreements with the Towns of Bon Accord, Gibbons, Legal and Redwater as well as Alexander First Nation and the Edmonton Garrison

• Continue as an active participant in the Edmonton Metropolitan Regional Board

Culture and Recreation

• Completion of a site plan for the 77-acre recreation lands

• Establish partnerships for supporting the development of the Morinville Community Recreation Facility

• Design and begin construction on a replacement arena as the first phase of the multi-use recreation facility

• Development of park space throughout the community

• Develop and enhance trails and connectivity throughout the community

• We are committed to working with community groups and individuals to ensure the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC) is affordable and well utilized Success Measure

• Complete a review of current usage of the MCCC

• Complete a review of user fees for the use of the MCCC

• We are committed to working collaboratively with community groups in the celebration of our heritage Success Measure

• Community festivals and events will be well attended and operated in a sound financial manner

• Number of community groups that Community Services has assisted

• Number of community groups utilizing community facilities

Social

• Residential development continues to occur

• Morinville’s population as of June 30, 2018 exceeds 10,000 people

• Construction on the Affordable Housing Project, in partnership with Homeland Housing Foundation has commenced

• Discussion with community organizations supporting affordability within Morinville (Morinville Foodbank Society, Midstream Society, Family & Community Support Services, Morinville Community Library and Military Family Resource Centre)

• We are committed to having Morinville continue to be recognized as a friendly, safe and prepared community

Success Measure

• Implementation of pedestrian bulbs along 100th Avenue and 100th Streets to encourage the safe crossing of pedestrians

• Review of Automated Traffic Enforcement within Morinville

• Continued discussion with RCMP “K” Division and the Solicitor General in relation to enforcement housing within Morinville

Economic Development

• We are committed to economic and community development and the support of business within Morinville

• Viewed as an attractive community for business development by stakeholders and investors

• Review of the business license process and the development permit process to ensure applications are dealt with in a timely manner

• Supporting businesses within Morinville

• Increased residential and non-residential development

• Commencement of construction of two new schools in Morinville

Infrastructure

• Buildings are designed and constructed to a LEEDS Certified standard

• Continued development of in-fill within the built-up areas of Morinville

• Review of policies and bylaws related to derelict properties

• Ensuring developers are held accountable to Morinville standards

• We are committed to ensuring Morinville‘s parks and green spaces are healthy and protected

• Storm water ponds are managed in an environmentally sound manner

• Residents and businesses are encouraged to reduce waste and direct recyclables to appropriate destinations.

• Expansion of community gardens and the incredible edibles program are supported

The full 2018-2020 Strategic Plan can be found online:

http://morinville.ca/doc-library/plans/824-town-of-morinville-strategic-plan-2017-19/file