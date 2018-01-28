Morinville Kings take round-one of playoffs in four games

Above: Morinville News file photo

by Morinville News Staff

A 6-2 victory over the Westlock Warriors gave the Morinville Senior AA Kings the first round of NCHL playoffs in four games.

The Morinville Senior AA Kings were ahead 2-0 after back-to-back games last weekend but fell 4-3 in a tight game in Westlock Friday night to put the best-of-five round-one playoff series at 2-1 in Morinville’s favour.

Saturday night saw the Kings eliminating Westlock in a 6-2 victory that built from a 2-0 first-period lead.

That lead advanced to 5-2 after two, and culminated in a 6-2 victory.

Coach Wayne Gatza told Morinville News the Kings will hit the semi-finals this weekend against Daysland.