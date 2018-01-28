Town gathers community groups for community events info session

by Lucie Roy

Town-funded community events and community group partnerships were the theme for an information session held Thursday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

More than 25 people gathered in the hall for the presentation from Director of Community & Protective Services David Schaefer, Sports & Recreation Coordinator Tyler Edworthy, FCSS/Community Program Coordinator Melonie Dziwenka, and Kathleen Ducharme Events and Culture Programmer.

Schaefer spoke on the topic of special events and community helping the community. The director said the special events in Morinville have established the heart and soul of the community.

The community’s nine main events were the focal point and how the town can assist in coordinating these events better. These events included the Snowman Festival, French Heritage Festival, Easter Egg Hunt, Morinville Festival Days, Canada Day, Alberta Culture Days, Oktoberfest, Family Fright Halloween Dance, and the Lite Up the Night Christmas Festival.

A list providing the names of 21 events for partnership opportunities was also provided.

Dziwenka spoke on the Community Services Advisory Board, grants and volunteers. The Volunteer Appreciation Grant is now available, and organizations must apply before Mar. 30 to qualify for up to $200 funding. The Town will once again be hosting volunteer workshops starting with one in February, April and October.

The Community Grant Policy has received a few changes with applications now being accepted six times per year, Jan. 31, Mar. 31, May 31, July 30, Sept. 31 and Nov. 30.

Representatives in attendance included the Chamber, Lions Club, Morinville Fish & Game, Volume 4 History Committee, Rotary and Interact Club, Centennial Community Garden Society, Bumper to Bumper Home Hardware Show & Shine, Festival Society, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools, and The Father’s House, as well as Sturgeon Victim Services, 1st Morinville Scouting, ACFA, the Morinville Redliners Club, and Caviar Players Historical and Cultural Society, Musee Morinville Museum and Mirrored Images Plasma Designs.

Mayor Barry Turner, Deputy Mayor Stephen Dafoe and Councillors Sarah Hall, Lawrence Giffin and Nicole Boutestein were also in attendance.