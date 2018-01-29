Food for Though Column: Experiment with an authentic Chinese recipe tonight

(NC) This popular dish gets its signature red colour from cooking the pork in a sweet-and-savoury sauce made with caramelized sugar and soy sauce. In Chinese culture, red, the colour of fire, is a symbol of good fortune and joy; red-coloured foods are eaten for good luck.

Red-Braised Pork Belly

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

900 g skin-on pork belly

2 tbsp (25 mL) Rooster Brand 100% pure canola oil

3 tbsp (45 mL) crushed Chinese rock sugar or granulated sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) Chinese rice wine (Shao Hsing) or dry sherry

3 cups (750 mL) chicken broth

2 tbsp (25 mL) each Rooster Brand Superior Soy Sauce and Rooster Superior Dark Soy Sauce

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick (2-inch/5-cm stick)

3 green onions

1 piece (2-inch/5-cm) fresh ginger, peeled

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Directions:

1. Bring large saucepan of water to a boil. Add pork and return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-high; cook 5 minutes. Transfer with tongs to cutting board; let cool enough to handle. Cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) chunks. Set aside.

2. Heat oil in wok or large (4-L) saucepan over low heat. Add sugar and cook while stirring until it’s melted and light brown; about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and carefully add rice wine. Note mixture may splatter and steam.

3. Stir in pork, broth, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, star anise and cinnamon stick; bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

4. Slice 2 green onions into 2-inch (5-cm) lengths. Add ginger to cutting board; hit sliced green onions and ginger several times with back of knife to lightly bruise and crush. Stir into pork mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook until pork is fork-tender, about 1 hour.

5. Uncover, skim fat from surface of cooking liquid and discard. Increase heat to medium and cook uncovered stirring often until sauce is thick and syrupy; about 15 to 20 minutes. Discard star anise and cinnamon stick. Transfer pork mixture to serving bowls. Thinly slice remaining green onion; sprinkle over top of pork mixture. Garnish with cilantro.

Chef’s tip: If you can’t find pork belly, use 900 g boneless pork shoulder roast instead.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 390 calories; total fat 37 g; saturated fat 13 g; sodium 220 mg; carbohydrates 6 g; fibre 0 g; sugars 5 g; protein 7 g.