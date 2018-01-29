Greater St. Albert District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources & Support Services

by Morinville News Staff

Greater St. Albert Catholic Regional Division announced the appointment of Clint Moroziuk as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Administrative Support Services. Moroziuk is a Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) who the Division says brings 21 years of experience in education as a Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, and Human Resources Director with Elk Island Catholic Schools.

Moroziuk holds a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Alberta, a Master of Arts degree specializing in Administration and Supervision from the University of Phoenix, and a Master of Religious Education degree from Newman Theological College. He is currently doing doctoral studies focused on Senior Leadership in K-12 Education at the University of Calgary.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Moroziuk join our senior leadership team given his experience and academic background in Human Resources and educational leadership,” said Superintendent David Keohane. “Excellence in Human Resources and Support Services are critical to the success of the District in achieving our strategic goals and priorities. I’m excited that Clint will bring new perspectives, a passion for Catholic education, and expertise to our district.”

Moroziuk and his family are active members and volunteers with his local parish in Sherwood Park.

“I’m excited to take on a leadership role at Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools and work collaboratively to recruit and develop staff to their greatest potential,” Moroziuk said. “I know that employee satisfaction is linked to student success and I look forward to using my teaching experience and leadership expertise and knowledge to assist the District in establishing excellent employee relations.”

Moroziuk will commence his new role as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Administrative Support Services in April of this year.