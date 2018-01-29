Jets move up to second slot

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets defeated the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division leading Beverly Warriors 4-1 at home Sunday night, moving themselves up a notch to second place in the Division, a point ahead and a game behind the North Edmonton Red Wings.

Sunday’s game was all scored in the middle frame for both sides. The Jets earned four, two of those on power play advantages. Lee Gadoury was the club’s main scored with half of the club’s goals.

The Jets are on the road Wednesday night to face the Red Wings in a game that’ll either put the Jets back to third place or propel them closer to top slot.

The Jets have another road game Sunday, this one to face the Bruins. The club’s last game of the regular season is Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8:30. They will face the St. Albert Merchants in the final home game.