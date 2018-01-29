Jets move up to second slot

Jan 29, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets defeated the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division leading Beverly Warriors 4-1 at home Sunday night, moving themselves up a notch to second place in the Division, a point ahead and a game behind the North Edmonton Red Wings.

Sunday’s game was all scored in the middle frame for both sides. The Jets earned four, two of those on power play advantages. Lee Gadoury was the club’s main scored with half of the club’s goals.

The Jets are on the road Wednesday night to face the Red Wings in a game that’ll either put the Jets back to third place or propel them closer to top slot.

The Jets have another road game Sunday, this one to face the Bruins. The club’s last game of the regular season is Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8:30. They will face the St. Albert Merchants in the final home game.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7302 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Morinville Sports

Morinville Jets take down Red Wings in overtime

Jan 30, 2017 admin Morinville Sports 0

The big game the Jets and Red Wings had been waiting for came to town Sunday night with the Morinville Jets earning another two points with a 2-1 overtime win.

The two clubs looking to maintain or take the CJHL West Division lead were deadlocked through three frames. The two clubs ended the first period scoreless and locked at a goal apiece through the second and third periods. The Jets picked up their point in OT, giving the Red Wings a point for their travels and their trouble. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville Sports

Morinville Jets gather to recognize their successes

Apr 22, 2013 admin Morinville Sports 0

By Morinville News Staff

Morinville – The Junior B Morinville Jets gathered at the Morinville Curling Club Saturday night to reflect on the Capital Junior Hockey League’s 2012/2013 season. The annual year-end dinner and awards night was an opportunity to recognize the club’s accomplishments over the year, recognize the players that rose to the top, and pay further respect to the memory of Nick McRae (No. 11) who passed away in September of 2012… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply