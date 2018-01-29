Morinville Art Club looking forward to the year ahead

Above: Rozanna McConnell demonstrates an art technique with alcohol inks at the Morinville Art Club’s Sale and Tea held Saturday at the cultural centre in this Morinville News file photo.

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Art Club held their Annual General Meeting Jan. 24 and have elected Rozanna McConnell as club president, Mona Bouchard as vice president, Iris Duchscher as secretary, and Jeannine Chalifoux as treasurer.

McConnel said she was excited about the new opportunity for the club and the chance to take the club in a new direction.

“I’m hoping to become more involved in the community events so that we are not wasting so much energy on our own individual events,” McConnel said, adding the upcoming International Woman’s Day event is one opportunity for the club to get involved. “I’m hoping we can get involved in that and show our art that way.”

Over the past year under outgoing president Sarah Hall, the club made connections with the Musee Morinville Museum and Higher Grounds, both venues regularly showcasing club art.

“That has been very nice,” McConnel said of the opportunity. “I had a month that I had my artwork there, and it was such a neat experience to see your artwork as a whole on display, rather than bits and pieces. I’m hoping that we can find more places to do more of those kinds of things.”

Outgoing president Sarah Hall said she was most happy about those partnerships the club created with community groups in town, including the museum and Higher Grounds.

“That, and the opportunity to learn new skills and mediums from club members, like silk painting, alcohol ink art and the Bob Ross wet technique oil classes [were personal highlights],” Hall said.

Having now passed the torch to a new president, the former president says she has total confidence in McConnel.

“She’s going to be amazing. She’s just got so many new ideas. She just has the gumption to whip everybody into shape,” Hall said of the new club leader. “She has an attitude that will get things done, and I can’t wait to see what new changes come.”

New members are always welcome. Although the club does not have a youth wing, members 16 and over are welcome.

Cost of the club is $30 per year. It includes two art shows per year and the weekly Tuesday meeting. They are contemplating changing their night from Tuesday.

Those interested in joining the Morinville Art Club can visit their Facebook page, send an email to rozannamoore@hotmail.com or text or call 780-916-9975.