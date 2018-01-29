Morinville Sports Shorts

by Morinville News Staff

Above and below: The Morinville Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel took place over the weekend, drawing 20 teams to the ice. Results were not available by our post lunch.

Morinville Kings take round-one of playoffs in four games

A 6-2 victory over the Westlock Warriors Saturday night gave the Morinville Senior AA Kings the first round of NCHL playoffs in four games.

The Kings will hit the semi-finals this weekend against Daysland.

Tournament this weekend

Morinville Sr. Girls basketball team are seventh in the province right now. Their home invitational is Feb. 2 and 3 in town at MCHS.

Come out and support a hard-working team. Games start Friday. The girls start off facing the province’s fourth-ranked team.