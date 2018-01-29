The Week in Photos

Snow removal was the top topic last week with a massive dump of the white stuff. Town of Morinville crews have been out in full fource clearing main roads and arterial roads. Residential streets began Sunday with South Glens and continue through the week, according to the Town of Morinville’s facebook page.

The Cultural Centre is home to this plastic cup snowman representing Morinville’s upcoming Snowman Festival. Visit our events page for details on the weekend’s activities.

Morinville Art Club has new president and executive

The Morinville Art Club held their Annual General Meeting Jan. 24 and have elected Rozanna McConnell as club president, Mona Bouchard as vice president, Iris Duchscher as secretary, and Jeannine Chalifoux as treasurer.

Rendez-Vous Centre holds AGM

Above: Rendez-Vous Centre Board of Directors, Judy Baker, Linda Mondor, Jeannette MacMillan, Carol Kaup, Fred Carlson, front, Nancy Lalonde, Gary Pool, Mary Ann Brown and Rosie Badura.

Absent: Henry Lamoureux and Nicky Coughlin. – Lucie Roy Photo

Our Soaring Pig food column this past week was about making Pasta from scratch. You can watch the video and get the recipe here.

GSACRD has new assistant superintendent

Greater St. Albert Catholic Regional Division announced the appointment of Clint Moroziuk as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Administrative Support Services. Moroziuk is a Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) who the Division says brings 21 years of experience in education as a Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, and Human Resources Director with Elk Island Catholic Schools.

Meet Coal

Hey there! My name is Coal and I am a ball of kitten energy! I came into the clinic with an ulcer in my eye so that is why it looks a little cloudy and squinty, but our doctors here have given me a clean bill of health and don’t think it will be a concern in my bright future! It may always be a little cloudy, or it could go away when I grow up! The whole team has become quite attached to me, as I’m just the cutest little man! I have been neutered, vaccinated, de-wormed and identified. If you’re interested in adopting please contact the Morinville Veterinary Clinic at 780-939-3133.

Town gathers community groups for community events info session

Town-funded community events and community group partnerships were the themes for an information session held Thursday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

More than 25 people gathered in the hall for the presentation from Director of Community & Protective Services David Schaefer, Sports & Recreation Coordinator Tyler Edworthy, FCSS/Community Program Coordinator Melonie Dziwenka, and Kathleen Ducharme Events and Culture Programmer.

