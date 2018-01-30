Government expanding agricultural efficiency programs

Above: Paul Flesher, president of Crust Craft Inc., speaks with Minister Carlier about the new and expanded energy-efficiency programs for the ag sector. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says farms and agri-processors will be able to reduce emissions and energy bills through some expanded energy-efficiency programs unveiled Monday.

Of the $1.4 billion announced last December to continue the NDP Government’s transition to a diversified, low-carbon economy, more than $81 million is being offered over four years to the agriculture sector through the province’s Climate Leadership Plan and the federal government.

“This investment in energy efficiency will help agricultural producers save energy and money, supporting their future growth and sustainability,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office, in a release Monday. “With new opportunities for solar power, low-pressure irrigation and energy savings, these grants will make life more affordable for Alberta’s farmers and agri-processors while also supporting our transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The forthcoming grant programs include Farm Energy and Agri-Processing, a program designed for primary producers and smaller agri-processors to improve overall energy efficiency.

On-Farm Solar PV allows farm electricity customers to install solar panels.

Other programs include Irrigation Efficiency to convert high-pressure irrigation systems into low-pressure systems, and Energy Savings for Agri-Processors for larger agri-processors to improve energy efficiency.

Applications for the energy-efficiency programs are being finalized and will be available at agriculture.alberta.ca.