Lloyd appointed Member of Standing Committee on Industry, Science, and Technology

by Morinville News Staff

Chief Opposition Whip Mark Strahl named a new Conservative member to the Standing Committee on Industry, Science, and Technology. Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane Lloyd will join Conservative MPs Maxime Bernier and Matt Jeneroux on the Committee.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to stand up for Canadians on a file that matters to the people I represent,” Lloyd said in a news release Tuesday. “I look forward to joining my Committee colleagues as we navigate through the important issues surrounding copyright reform, rural broadband access, and emerging technologies that will change the way we interact with Government.”

Lloyd was elected Oct. 23 of last year to represent Sturgeon River-Parkland, filling a vacancy left when long-time Member of Parliament and former Conservative Party Interim Leader Rona Ambrose stepped down.