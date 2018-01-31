Lloyd appointed Member of Standing Committee on Industry, Science, and Technology

Jan 31, 2018 admin Business, Morinville, National News, Sturgeon County 0

by Morinville News Staff

Chief Opposition Whip Mark Strahl named a new Conservative member to the Standing Committee on Industry, Science, and Technology. Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane Lloyd will join Conservative MPs Maxime Bernier and Matt Jeneroux on the Committee.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to stand up for Canadians on a file that matters to the people I represent,” Lloyd said in a news release Tuesday. “I look forward to joining my Committee colleagues as we navigate through the important issues surrounding copyright reform, rural broadband access, and emerging technologies that will change the way we interact with Government.”

Lloyd was elected Oct. 23 of last year to represent Sturgeon River-Parkland, filling a vacancy left when long-time Member of Parliament and former Conservative Party Interim Leader Rona Ambrose stepped down.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7312 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Columns

MP Column: The Accelerated shut-down of coal is bad for the region

Jan 3, 2018 admin Columns, Editorial & Opinion, National News, Province 1

More than two years after the election of the provincial NDP and federal Liberal governments, there’s no doubt Albertans have faced an unprecedented attack against industry and the jobs they support. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Dane Lloyd takes Sturgeon River-Parkland

Oct 23, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville, National News, Sturgeon County 0

When the votes were tallied Monday night, Conservative Party of Canada candidate Dane Lloyd was the front-runner in the race to replace his predecessor MP Rona Ambrose, who stepped down from political life last summer. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply