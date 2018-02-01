Food for Thought Column: 7 simple swaps to incorporate plant-based eating into your diet

(NC) As one of the top food trends, everyone is talking about the power of plant-based eating—but putting it into practice can seem daunting. Choosing a plant-based diet isn’t necessarily an overnight switch, nor does it have to mean a complete diet overhaul. We’ve simplified the pressures of doing the plant-based diet “right” with swaps to introduce plant-based eating into your daily routine.

Swap zucchini noodles for pasta to get another serving of vegetables into your dinner.

Add natural sweetness to your oatmeal and smoothies with bananas or dates.

Get your omega-3s from flax and chia seeds.

Trade your taco shell for a lettuce cup, adding extra crunch.

Forget the mayo — use avocado to make your salad dressing creamy.

Opt for chickpeas or lentils as a protein-packed meat alternative.

Replace butter with Becel, which is made with plant-based oils, in cooking and baking.

Need advice on where to begin? Try this recipe for inspiration.

Vegan Kale and Chickpea Sauté

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (60 mL) Becel Vegan margarine, divided

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped onion

1 can (470 g) chickpeas

2 tsp (10 mL) chopped garlic

1 bunch kale, chopped, with tough stems removed (about 9 cups)

1 small lemon, cut into wedges

Directions:

1. Melt 1 tbsp (15 mL) margarine in large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat and cook onion, stirring occasionally until tender and starting to brown; about 5 minutes. Stir in chickpeas and garlic and cook, stirring until fragrant; about 1 minute.

2. Stir in remaining margarine and kale and cook, stirring frequently until wilted; about 2 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges and season if desired with salt and pepper.

Find more plant-based recipes and nutrition information at becel.ca.