MCHS Sr. Girls take to the court in home tournament this weekend

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Sr. Girls basketball team are seventh in the province right now. Their home invitational is Feb. 2 and 3 in town at MCHS.

Games start Friday with the Wolves taking on R.F. Staples at 10:15 after a pep rally. A win would put the girls back on the court Saturday morning at 9 a.m. An opening loss would put them back on the court Friday at 5:15 p.m.

The Bronze-Medal Game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. and the Gold-Medal tournament wrap up will be at 5:45 p.m.

Morinville News will have tournament coverage on Facebook over the weekend and stories and photos on MorinvilleNews.com later in the weekend.