MCHS Sr. Girls take to the court in home tournament this weekend

Feb 1, 2018 admin Morinville Sports, Schools and youth 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Sr. Girls basketball team are seventh in the province right now. Their home invitational is Feb. 2 and 3 in town at MCHS.

Games start Friday with the Wolves taking on R.F. Staples at 10:15 after a pep rally. A win would put the girls back on the court Saturday morning at 9 a.m. An opening loss would put them back on the court Friday at 5:15 p.m.

The Bronze-Medal Game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. and the Gold-Medal tournament wrap up will be at 5:45 p.m.

Morinville News will have tournament coverage on Facebook over the weekend and stories and photos on MorinvilleNews.com later in the weekend.

