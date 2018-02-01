Summer camping open for booking starting Monday

Feb 1, 2018 admin Province 0

by Morinville News Staff

With snow falling and more to come, many Albertans are looking to warmer weather.

The province announced Thursday that online reservations will soon be open to book summer campsites.

Starting Feb. 5 at 9 a.m., campers can go to reserve.albertaparks.ca to book their group camping areas. Comfort camping reservations open Feb. 12 at 9 a.m., while regular, individual campsite reservations for the May long weekend start Feb. 20.

“Albertans love their parks. We encourage everyone to camp here and support our economy,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks, in a release Thursday morning. “Last year saw a record-breaking 164,000 online camping reservations. To meet this growing demand, we’ve added 11 more campgrounds and two group camping areas to our online system, making it even easier for Albertans and visitors to reserve their ideal campsites.”

Alberta Parks are staggering the reservation times by region for regular, individual campsites to improve public access to the online system again this year. Reservation time openings on Feb. 20 are:

South region at 9 a.m.
Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m.
Central region at 1 p.m.
Northwest/east regions at 3 p.m.

Recreational users will continue to see new and improved campsites, hiking trails, shower buildings, playgrounds and other upgrades throughout the Alberta Parks system this year.

The reservation website is located at https://reserve.albertaparks.ca.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7319 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Province

$7 million in awards to support Indigenous students’ studies

Nov 15, 2016 admin Province 0

The Government of Alberta says it is helping prepare Indigenous post-secondary students for success with $7 million in scholarships, part of its Future Ready initiative. Alberta First Nations Colleges and publicly funded post-secondary institutions deliver the program. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply