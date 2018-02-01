Summer camping open for booking starting Monday

by Morinville News Staff

With snow falling and more to come, many Albertans are looking to warmer weather.

The province announced Thursday that online reservations will soon be open to book summer campsites.

Starting Feb. 5 at 9 a.m., campers can go to reserve.albertaparks.ca to book their group camping areas. Comfort camping reservations open Feb. 12 at 9 a.m., while regular, individual campsite reservations for the May long weekend start Feb. 20.

“Albertans love their parks. We encourage everyone to camp here and support our economy,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks, in a release Thursday morning. “Last year saw a record-breaking 164,000 online camping reservations. To meet this growing demand, we’ve added 11 more campgrounds and two group camping areas to our online system, making it even easier for Albertans and visitors to reserve their ideal campsites.”

Alberta Parks are staggering the reservation times by region for regular, individual campsites to improve public access to the online system again this year. Reservation time openings on Feb. 20 are:

South region at 9 a.m.

Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m.

Central region at 1 p.m.

Northwest/east regions at 3 p.m.

Recreational users will continue to see new and improved campsites, hiking trails, shower buildings, playgrounds and other upgrades throughout the Alberta Parks system this year.

The reservation website is located at https://reserve.albertaparks.ca.