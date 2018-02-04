Duelling pianos performance a sold out show for the Morinville Community Cultural Centre

by Lucie Roy with files from Morinville News Staff

The Marquee Pianos Cabaret event held Saturday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre was sold out with more than 280 out to see the Calgary-based duelling pianos show.

A portable stage was centrally located with the duelling pianists, Jesse Peters and Chance Devlin, surrounded by the audience.

The pianists performed until midnight as the requests came pouring in from the audience with a mixture of music from a variety of decades and genres.

The interactive performances had the audience participating in sing-alongs and dancing and hopping in the aisles.

While many Live at the CCC shows have been dinner and show affairs, Saturday’s show took a different approach. The evening dove straight into the music, and was followed with appetizers and desserts available later in the evening.