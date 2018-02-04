Duelling pianos performance a sold out show for the Morinville Community Cultural Centre

Feb 4, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0

by Lucie Roy with files from Morinville News Staff

The Marquee Pianos Cabaret event held Saturday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre was sold out with more than 280 out to see the Calgary-based duelling pianos show.

A portable stage was centrally located with the duelling pianists, Jesse Peters and Chance Devlin, surrounded by the audience.

The pianists performed until midnight as the requests came pouring in from the audience with a mixture of music from a variety of decades and genres.

The interactive performances had the audience participating in sing-alongs and dancing and hopping in the aisles.

While many Live at the CCC shows have been dinner and show affairs, Saturday’s show took a different approach. The evening dove straight into the music, and was followed with appetizers and desserts available later in the evening.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7326 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

MLA visits local Rotarians

Jun 20, 2012 admin Morinville, Province 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock MLA Maureen Kubinec visited the Morinville Rotary Club June 20 during the group’s weekly breakfast to bring an update on what’s happening locally and how she is adjusting to her new role as MLA. … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Morinville’s Tristan Turner named NDP candidate

Mar 29, 2015 admin Local News, Morinville, People, Province 3

When the next Alberta general election is called, Tristan Turner will be the NDP candidate in Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock. The party’s constituency nomination meeting took place Mar. 27 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Turner was the only one who put his name forward by the deadline and became the candidate by acclamation.
While a provincial election isn’t mandated until 2016, it’s widely anticipated that Premier Jim Prentice will call one within the next couple of weeks. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Traffic and Pedestrian Safety report revealed

Jun 26, 2013 admin Morinville 4

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – A year after a public open house and six months after the review process ended, the community got its first glimpse of a draft Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Review Report during the June 25 Council meeting.

The 22-page report focuses on five key areas: safety and awareness projects, speeding, signage, crosswalks, and parking. It is the result of feedback the Morinville Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) received from the community during an open house and through an online survey… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply