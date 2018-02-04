Morinville Sports Shorts – big weekend for high school athletics

Feb 4, 2018 admin Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Sr. Girls host invitational tournament

The MCHS SR. Girls hosted their home tournament Friday and Saturday, starting with a pep rally and followed by their opening game against Westlock. That game resulted in a 57-31 win over RF Staples. The girls moved on to play the Beaumont Bandits Saturday morning.

Click here for our full story.

Sr. Boys

Sr. Boys coaching staff provided no information to Morinville News on the outcome of their games by our deadline.

JV Boys win silver

The MCHS Junior Varsity Boys won silver in Westlock over the weekend.

– Leanne Kobylka Van Lersberghe photo

JV Girls win silver

The MCHS Junior Varsity girls also took 2nd place at the R. F. Staples Invitational tournament Saturday.

They played a five-team round-robin in the tournament.

The junior girls beat Hinton 46-23, then had another win against Drayton Valley 81-17. They beat Barrhead 71-25 but lost to La Crete 58-44.

Abby Davey was tournament MVP for MCHS girls.

Big weekend for Morinville Cheer teams

Thanks to Kaitlynn Kelsch-Miller for this shot of the MCHS Cheer team who won second in the Victoria Cheer Championships in Edmonton.

Thanks to Brittany Ringuette for this photo of the GHP Coyotes Cheer Team after winning the first place trophy at the Victoria Cheer Championships in Edmonton Saturday.

Comments

