Curling Club gearing up for its next Bonspiel

Feb 5, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Curling Club is gearing up for its next Bonspiel of the season, the Ladies event running Feb. 22 to 24. The event is sponsored by Linda Getzlaf of Re/Max Realty and will carry a 1980s theme.

Entry fee is $200 per team, and the price includes a catered dinner Saturday night and a Calcutta.

Steve Zilinski with the curling club said last weekends men’s bonspiel was a success even though the turnout was down compared to the past few years. “All in all, it was a great weekend of curling,” he said.

The weekend saw a number of winners including teams skipped by: A Event – Mike Hutchings, B Event – Mike Smith, C Event – Brian McPherson, and D Event – Team All Blacks.

Zilinski is hoping to pack the house with the upcoming event.

“This year’s ladies’ bonspiel is looking to build on last year’s event with another fun weekend of curling,” he said. “The bonspiel will be an ’80s theme so curlers are encouraged to dress in their favourite bright, ’80s inspired attire. Like last year, we will be scheduling 6 end games throughout the weekend to keep the game flow moving along with the finals in each event being held Saturday night. Along with a catered dinner Saturday evening, there are fun filled 80s themed games as well as great prizes to be had.”

Zilinski said the club has had great response from curlers when it comes to the themed event.

“It is a fun and unique way to get not only local teams out but teams from all over the capital region to come out and enjoy themselves,” he said. “Our aim is for this to become an event all ladies’ teams circle on their event calendar each and every year”

Entry fees are $200 plus GST per team, which includes dinner Saturday evening, a Calcutta team and a guaranteed good time.

Zilinski said teams could register by emailing their registration to Bonspiels@morinvillecurlingclub.com or by calling the club at 780-939-4393.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7332 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Town Council is made up of idiots and other thoughts on freedom

Feb 20, 2011 admin Editorial & Opinion 1

A MorinvilleNews.com editorial
By Stephen Dafoe

The Mayor of Morinville and his council are idiots who couldn’t govern a community on Farmville, let alone a growing community like Morinville.

The following statement is… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Columns

Progressive Views: PC and Wildrose MLAs vote against anti-bullying motion

Apr 10, 2014 admin Columns, Editorial & Opinion 9

by Tristan Turner

Liberal MLA Kent Hehr introduced Motion 503 to the floor of the Legislative Assembly Apr. 7. The non-binding motion would have supported students wanting to start a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) in their school, a group that creates a safe space for students that are both in and outside of the LGBTQ community to discuss how to make their school more inclusive, and how to help each other with issues they may be experiencing. These groups have been proven to reduce feelings of isolation and instances of both bullying and teen suicide… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Letter: Mayor takes issue with column

Mar 24, 2014 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters, Morinville 3

Dear Editor,

I understand that the column “Conservative Views” is an opinion piece and reflects the sole opinion of the writer. However, I would like to offer clarification to your readers on one item in this piece that is factually incorrect… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply