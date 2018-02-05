Curling Club gearing up for its next Bonspiel

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Curling Club is gearing up for its next Bonspiel of the season, the Ladies event running Feb. 22 to 24. The event is sponsored by Linda Getzlaf of Re/Max Realty and will carry a 1980s theme.

Entry fee is $200 per team, and the price includes a catered dinner Saturday night and a Calcutta.

Steve Zilinski with the curling club said last weekends men’s bonspiel was a success even though the turnout was down compared to the past few years. “All in all, it was a great weekend of curling,” he said.

The weekend saw a number of winners including teams skipped by: A Event – Mike Hutchings, B Event – Mike Smith, C Event – Brian McPherson, and D Event – Team All Blacks.

Zilinski is hoping to pack the house with the upcoming event.

“This year’s ladies’ bonspiel is looking to build on last year’s event with another fun weekend of curling,” he said. “The bonspiel will be an ’80s theme so curlers are encouraged to dress in their favourite bright, ’80s inspired attire. Like last year, we will be scheduling 6 end games throughout the weekend to keep the game flow moving along with the finals in each event being held Saturday night. Along with a catered dinner Saturday evening, there are fun filled 80s themed games as well as great prizes to be had.”

Zilinski said the club has had great response from curlers when it comes to the themed event.

“It is a fun and unique way to get not only local teams out but teams from all over the capital region to come out and enjoy themselves,” he said. “Our aim is for this to become an event all ladies’ teams circle on their event calendar each and every year”

Zilinski said teams could register by emailing their registration to Bonspiels@morinvillecurlingclub.com or by calling the club at 780-939-4393.