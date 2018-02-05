Morinville Hockey Shorts

Feb 5, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Jets one for two over the week

The Morinville Jets fell 4-1 Wednesday night to the Red Wings on the road. During the outing, the Wings capitalized on three of the Jets’ penalties to come out ahead.

Sunday would prove to be a better day for the Jets with a 5-2 win over the Strathcona Bruins on the road.

The Jets started the game with a 1-0 first-period lead, accomplished when Brett Duboc lit the lamp for the Jets shorthanded. The club built from that lead to a 4-2 second-period lead and capped it with another goal with 8:26 left in the third.

The week’s tally brought the Jets to a 37-11-2 record and a second-place standing in the West Division, tied with the Red Wings who also have one game left.

The last game of the regular season is at home Tuesday night against the Merchants at 8:30 p.m. The Red Wings play the bottom-dwelling Spruce Grove Regals in their final game.

Kings hit playoffs this weekend

The Morinville Senior AA Kings will hit round two of NCHL playoffs this weekend in a best-of-five series against Daysland, a club that finished the regular season in second place with a 9-2-1 record.

With the home-ice advantage, Daysland will host game one of the series Saturday night, Feb. 10. Game two will be played Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in Morinville.

Game three will be Feb. 17 on the road. Games four and five if needed will take place in Morinville Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. and Feb. 25 on the road.

