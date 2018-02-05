Scheer tables his private member tax bill

by Morinville News Staff

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer tabled the Supporting New Parents Act Monday, a bill the party says will offer tax relief to young families.

“This important bill will give Canadian parents – who make so many sacrifices for their new children, including a leave from work — a break by eliminating the federal tax on parental leave benefits,” Scheer said in a media release Monday afternoon.

Scheer was joined by Ottawa families at a roundtable event in last week, where the Conservative leader emphasized the importance of providing a little more relief for parents welcoming a new child to the family.

“Welcoming a child into a young family is an incredibly special moment for so many parents,” he said. “Canada’s Conservatives understand that the government shouldn’t be taxing the time parents take to be with their children during those important early years.”

Under Canada’s current system, Canadians taking advantage of EI maternity benefits and EI parental programs still pay federal income tax on the money they receive.

Scheer’s private member’s bill would create a federal non-refundable income tax credit for any income earned under these programs.

Residents of Quebec who receive benefits under the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan would be eligible for a tax credit of an equivalent amount.

