Applications open for new Minister’s Youth Council

Education Minister David Eggen is calling on junior and senior high school students to apply for the 2018 to 19 Minister’s Youth Council.

The Minister’s Youth Council holds its first meeting in September and meets periodically to provide valuable perspectives and insights to the minister on the shape of Alberta’s education system.

The government will select roughly 32 junior and senior high school students for the council. The students will meet with the Minister of Education and Alberta Education staff throughout the 2018 and 2019 school year to discuss their education priorities and issues.

“I encourage all students from across Alberta to apply to be part of my Minister’s Youth Council,” Eggen said at a media event Monday. “Your voice matters – and I want to hear from you on how we can work together to make life better for all Alberta students. This year’s Minister’s Youth Council has been a great experience, and I look forward to what next year has in store.”

Ursella Khan is a Grade 12 student and current member of the Minister’s Youth Council that has found it a rewarding experience.

The Minister’s Youth Council is an amazing opportunity that has helped me and others represent voices all over Alberta about the change they want to see in their education system,” Khan said. “One thing we hope to create is a more diverse curriculum that focuses on all cultures, not just one.”

The government says the council gives students the opportunity to build their leadership skills, make an impact on the education system and leave a legacy that will last well into the future.





The deadline to apply is March 30, 2018. Council members will meet in Edmonton up to three times per year.

To apply online, visit https://education.alberta.ca/student-engagement/minister-s-youth-council/