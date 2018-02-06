Businesses and nonprofits running out of time to apply for STEP

Feb 6, 2018 admin Business, Province, Schools and youth 0

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta businesses and nonprofits have until Feb. 9 to apply for this year’s Student Temporary Employment Program (STEP), a provincial program that gives thousands of students across Alberta an opportunity to benefit from summer work experience, while supporting employers hiring summer staff.

“STEP offers students a tremendous opportunity to gain real-world job experience and supports Alberta employers over the busy summer season,” said Christina Gray, Minister of Labour, in a news release Tuesday. “With the deadline fast approaching, I strongly encourage those who have not yet applied to please get their applications in soon.”

STEP will provide employers hiring returning students with a wage subsidy of $7 per hour for work opportunities between four and 16 weeks. Positions will be distributed across sectors and across Alberta.

Small businesses, non-profit organizations, public libraries, municipalities, First Nations, Métis Settlements, publicly funded post-secondary institutions and school boards are eligible to apply.

Additional details can be found online at http://www.albertacanada.com/employers/recruit/summer-temporary-employment-program.aspx

