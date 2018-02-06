Conservatives call on Prime Minister Trudeau to repay Canadians for holiday

by Morinville News Staff

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repay taxpayers more than $200,000 he used to fund his much-publicized and criticized vacation.

“Justin Trudeau broke federal law when he accepted an illegal gift,” Scheer said. “Now he’s forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for his illegal behavior.”

The Conservatives say more than $200,000 in taxpayer money covered Trudeau’s costs to travel on government aircraft to the Bahamas, along with the additional costs for RCMP security and other government staff required to support the Prime Minister on a remote, private island in the Caribbean.

Scheer moved a motion in the House of Commons Tuesday that reads:

“That, in the opinion of the House, when any Member violates the Conflict of Interest Act, including accepting gifts or hospitality (section 11), furthering private interests (section 21), being in a conflict of interest (section 5), and accepting travel (section 12), or violates the Conflict of Interest Code for Members of the House of Commons, and, in so doing, incurs a cost upon the taxpayer, that Member must repay those costs to the taxpayer.”

Scheer said his party are the voice of hardworking taxpayers and as such called on Trudeau to repay more than $200,000 for his vacation.

“Canadians deserve better than a Prime Minister who believes there is one set of rules for Liberals, and another set of rules for everyone else,” Scheer said.