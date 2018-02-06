Morinville Fire Department now recruiting

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Fire Department is now looking for new recruits to serve in a department that has been proudly serving Morinville and area for more than 60 years.

Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez told Morinville News his department responds to approximately 250-300 calls a year. As such, having firefighters to respond to those calls is always a priority.

“The more firefighters we draw from can definitely increase our level of service and the safety/well-being of our members,” Boddez said. “Some of our calls can require up to 27 firefighters for staffing of the apparatus and the duties that the firefighters must complete. Shift workers, Daytime response, etc. is something that we always have to be monitoring.”

The Department says Morinville uses a competitive, multi-stepped and extensive recruitment process, one where applicants must be available and responsible to address all the requirements, deadlines, and be available to attend scheduled assessment dates.

Candidates who successfully move through all recruitment stages are placed on an eligibility list for consideration to be hired as a firefighter.

To become a Morinville firefighter, candidates must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid, class 5 Alberta Driver’s license, and a driver’s abstract with 7 or fewer demerits.

Hiring is dependent on a police information check, including vulnerable sector check, satisfactory to the Town of Morinville. Candidates must also be in good physical shape, which will be evaluated at fitness test stages, and they must have the ability to communicate clearly and concisely in English under stressful conditions.

Chief Boddez is hoping to see many applications for his department.

“I’ve often stated that being a firefighter is the best job in the world. It is such a rewarding and challenging profession that has given me so many more skills, attributes, and a real feeling of accomplishment that I am able to give back to the community that I’m so proud to be a part of,” Boddez said. “The bonds that you make in the fire service carry with you for a lifetime. I was a part of the EFD family for 15 years and still am proud of my brothers and sisters in the city. The relationships I have with the members I have encountered over the past 31 years in MFD will be with me for a lifetime. The saying ‘Once a firefighter, always a firefighter’ can never be stated enough or be more true. It is a family that you belong too forever.”

Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 by emailing mhorchuk@morinville.ca or they can be dropped off at the Don Found Fire Station at 10021 – 100 Street.

Physicals are scheduled for Mar. 5 and Mar. 9.

