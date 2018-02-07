Jets head to playoffs this weekend

by Stephen Dafoe

Last night’s 7-3 loss to the St. Albert Merchants brought the Morinville Jets regular season to a close with a 24-12-2 record for 50 points, a number they now share with the North Edmonton Red Wings who face Spruce Grove Wednesday night.

Jets President Brent Melville said last night’s game did not matter towards the playoff outcome because a point and record tie would have been broken by the Red Wings who would take second place.

“We are playing Saturday night in Morinville at 8:30 p.m. against either the Mustangs or Stony Plain, depending on the game tonight.”

Melville went on to say he felt the team could have done better this season.

“We went 24-12-2 – 50 points, which for most teams is a good season,” he said. “But we felt we underachieved for the year.”

Still, Melville said the Jets went 10-3-1 against the East teams. We beat Beverly three times out of four and beat the Red Wings twice and lost the tie-breaker by one goal. “We lost to Stony three times and the Mustangs once,” he said.

Although the club feels they underachieved in 2017-18, there were some additional highlights.

Brett Dubuc is in third place in scoring in the league with 83 points, which is the most in a single season by a Morinville Jet. Duboc beat Tyler Hagel’s 75 point record. Colton Kucher has the best goals against in the league at 2.01.

“We believe we have a team that can win the championship,” Melville said of heading into the start of playoffs this weekend.

Game two will be in Stony or Edmonton, depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s games. Game three, if needed will be Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8:30 p.m. in Morinville.