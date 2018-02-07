Lions seeking the next Citizen of the Year

by Morinville News Staff

The Lions Club of Morinville is currently open for nominations for the 2017 Citizen of the Year.

Residents of Morinville and Sturgeon County have until Apr. 7 to make their submissions for that volunteer, couple or family with special qualifications.

The Citizen of the Year, a tradition started by the Lions Club in 1968, is dedicated to those who provide services to the community. The Lions recognize volunteers every year for their service and one or more prominent volunteers as chosen by the residents will be presented the Certificate and trophy on Apr. 20 at the Rendez-Vous Centre.

“The Lions Club feels it is extremely important to honour an outstanding person, couple or family that has made a significant contribution to our community,” said Morinville Lions Club President Deborah Robillard. “We recognize these individuals and need them to know that they are not going unnoticed, that they should be celebrated for their unselfish acts and that because of them, they have helped to change and improve someone’s life.”

Robillard said the ideal candidate(s), are often unsung and unrecognized, have demonstrated creativity, vision, leadership and citizenship by providing service to programs and activities that positively impact the welfare of people in the community.

Nominations should include how long the nominee has been a resident of Morinville or Sturgeon County, their group involvement, accomplishments over the past year and up to ten years as well as commentary on the nominee’s commitment and personal involvement in the community.

A committee of three Lions members with Awards Committee Vice-Chair Neil MacDougall and the previous Citizen of the Year recipient judge all nominations, which are kept confidential.

Nominations can be sent by mail to The Lions Club of Morinville – Box 3150 Morinville, AB. T8R 1S1 or by email to history8@telus.net.

Those with questions about the nomination process can contact Lucy Roy at history8@telus.net or phone Francis Fryters at 780-939-3741.

