Government says new standards will help build more inclusive schools

Above: Education Minister David Eggen signs Professional Practice Standards with Michael Hauptman from the College of Alberta School Superintendents and Greg Jeffery from the Alberta Teachers’ Association.

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says New educational standards will support student mental health, ensure educators have the tools they need to teach about Indigenous culture and boost student success.

After working with stakeholders on the standards for the past three years, the government’s new quality standards will come into effect September 2019. They specify what competencies teachers, principals, school leaders, and superintendents must demonstrate to teach and lead in Alberta’s education system.

As well as a renewed focus on safe and inclusive learning environments, the government says its new competencies ensure teachers can apply foundational knowledge about First Nations, Métis and Inuit to enrich the learning experience of all students.

“These new standards reflect our expectations for education professionals while recognizing the amazing work already happening in our classrooms,” said David Eggen, Minister of Education, in a news release Tuesday. “This will lay the groundwork for much of our work to continue to improve Alberta’s incredible education system. These standards set a common vision for what it takes to deliver high-quality education in Alberta’s classrooms.”

Classrooms will be designed by all educators to anticipate, value, and respond to diverse student needs.

Alberta Teachers’ Association President Greg Jeffery said his organization is committed to upholding high standards of professional practice.

“These updated standards reflect the significant changes that have been occurring in education over the past 20 years,” he said. “We will continue to work with our members to ensure these standards are brought to life in all of Alberta’s classrooms.”

The province says more information about supports for teachers, principals, school leaders, and superintendents will be available soon. This information will include details on the new certification process for principals and superintendents that was introduced as part of the School Amendment Act.