The Soaring Pig: Carrot Soufflé

Feb 7, 2018

Above is the video accompanying this week’s recipe.

by Stephen Dafoe

Carrot soufflé is something that sounds more pretentious than it is.

I made this last Christmas for a joint family dinner, and it was gone by the end of the meal. In fact, people that didn’t like carrots liked the carrot souffle.

The dish is suitable for a meal side dish or a dessert and takes but a few simple ingredients.

Carrot souffle is easy to make and the prep time is minimal.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound of carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
1/2 cup butter melted
3/4 cup sugar
3 eggs beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp baking powder
3 tsp flour
1/2 tsp salt



DIRECTIONS

1/ Boil the carrots for about 20 minutes in salted water until they are tender enough to mash.

2/ Sift together all the dry ingredients and set aside

3/ Drain and mash the carrots

4/ stir melted butter, beaten eggs, and vanilla extract into the mashed carrots.

5/ Add and mix in the dry ingredients thoroughly. You can also add everything to a blender or food processor to get a truly thorough mix.

6/ Pour it all into a greased 2-quart casserole dish.

7/ Baked at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes.

8/ Enjoy this easy-to-make dish.

