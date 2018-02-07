The Soaring Pig: Carrot Soufflé

Above is the video accompanying this week’s recipe.
by Stephen Dafoe
Carrot soufflé is something that sounds more pretentious than it is.
I made this last Christmas for a joint family dinner, and it was gone by the end of the meal. In fact, people that didn’t like carrots liked the carrot souffle.
The dish is suitable for a meal side dish or a dessert and takes but a few simple ingredients.
Carrot souffle is easy to make and the prep time is minimal.
INGREDIENTS
1 pound of carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
1/2 cup butter melted
3/4 cup sugar
3 eggs beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp baking powder
3 tsp flour
1/2 tsp salt
DIRECTIONS
1/ Boil the carrots for about 20 minutes in salted water until they are tender enough to mash.
2/ Sift together all the dry ingredients and set aside
3/ Drain and mash the carrots
4/ stir melted butter, beaten eggs, and vanilla extract into the mashed carrots.
5/ Add and mix in the dry ingredients thoroughly. You can also add everything to a blender or food processor to get a truly thorough mix.
6/ Pour it all into a greased 2-quart casserole dish.
7/ Baked at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes.
8/ Enjoy this easy-to-make dish.
