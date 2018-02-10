Champion foundation looking to champion community champions

by Stephen Dafoe

Innovative and creative ideas to make Morinville a better place to live are being sought by the Champion Morinville Foundation (CMF).

The CMF is currently accepting community member submissions until midnight Mar. 17. From those submissions, proposals will be selected to pitch their idea to the CMF Board to receive up to $1000.

Individuals and groups in the local area are welcome to apply. The central requirement is the desire to make a difference in the community.

“We are looking for ideas that bring people together and/or enhance the community we live in,” said CMF Board Chair Thomas Holmes, adding the board has heard or ideas in other communities ranging from love notes to strangers, building community birdhouses and organizing special youth events.

“Members of the Board will review proposals and shortlist some to participate in a Pitch party. Individuals or groups will get five minutes to present, and the Board will determine the ideas it will fund.”

The ideas will be selected based on innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, increasing community engagement and enhancing social responsibility.

Champion Petfoods, who is sponsoring the initiative, Holmes, and his board are hoping the community will pitch their ideas.

“This is an opportunity for people of any age to come up with an idea to improve our community and have a chance to fund it through CMF,” Holmes said. “There aren’t a lot of restrictions or strings attached so we are looking for people that may have wondered how they might improve their community. Sometimes a little bit of money gets in the way of a great idea and in Morinville that doesn’t need to be the case any longer.”

The opportunity is open to people of all ages; however, children need a sponsoring adult). All grants are funded courtesy of Champion Petfoods.

For more information on the program and submit an idea, visit www.championmorinvillefoundation.ca.