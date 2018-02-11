Coming up around town

Here’s a look at what is coming up in and around Morinville this weeka nd over the coming weeks.
Click the ad to download PDF
Chamber Chatter
Events and Activities
STARTING – Monday, February 12, 2018
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Winter Walk Day
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Time: 12:15 p.m.
Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre
Join us for a half hour Winter Walk, or enjoy a walk on your
break and post on Town of Morinville social media.
Thursday, February 15
Sunday, February 18
Sunday, February 18
Sunday, February 18 & Monday, Feb. 19, 2018
Snowman Festival
Monday, Feb. 19, 2018
Monday, Feb. 19, 2018
Thursday, Feb. 22 – Saturday, Feb 24, 2018
Thursday, March 8
Thursday, March 8
Saturday, March 10
Saturday, April 7 – DEADLINE FOR NOMINATION
Be the first to comment