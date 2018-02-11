Morinville Online: Poet Christopher Raine [VIDEO]

Feb 11, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Videos 0

Videography by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library hosted the launch of Vacant Morality: Poems of the Past by Christopher Raine Saturday afternoon. The event included a live reading and book signing with the author.

Poet Christopher Raine, who we profiled in October of last year, sat down with us before the reading to talk about the book and poetry in general.

Vacant Morality is available for purchase at the Morinville Community library for $20. The book is available on Amazon.ca in paperback and ebook format.

