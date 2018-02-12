Family Day Weekend has lots of activities in Town

by Morinville News Staff

Two full days of activities are planned in Mornville Feb. 18 and 19 during the Town’s Annual Snowman Festival and Family Day Weekend activities.

Events will take place at three locations in town: the Morinville Fish & Game Association (MFGA) Pond, Morinville Community Cultural Centre and Heritage Lake.

The weekend menu includes the MFGA Fishing Derby & Open House, a Cabane A Sucre provided by ACFA, Disney Pixar Movie: Coco sponsored by The Morinville News, sleigh rides, photo booth, games and crafts and other activities.

“The Town of Morinville has worked with local community groups to put together a fun two-day event with indoor and outdoor activities celebrating Family Day and winter fun,” said Kathleen Ducharme, Culture & Events Programmer, in a release last week. “This is a fantastic opportunity to spend quality time with your family and create some lasting memories.”

SUNDAY

The Bob Foster Fun Family fish Day takes place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond. An open house will also take place at the association’s new clubhouse. A Cabane A Sucre will be provided by the ACFA at that location.

Later that day, Morinville News will sponsor their fifth FREE Family Movie event with a showing of Disney Pixar’s Coco.

The event takes place at the cultural centre at 3 p.m. with the doors opening at 2 p.m. Admission is general seating, and no tickets are required.

The Friends of the Morinville Public Library will run the cash concession with all proceeds going to fund the library.

MONDAY

Heritage Lake will be the venue for a 3-on-3 Pond Hockey Tournament from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, February 19.

There is a minimal cost to participant and teams must register in advance. Deadline to register is Tuesday, Feb. 13 to tedworthy@morinville.ca.

Other activities at Heritage Lake include free horse-drawn sleigh rides, hot dog and hot chocolate lunch provided by the Morinville Lions Club with a donation to the food bank, ice skating, winter mini golf, as well as games and crafts.

A full list can be seen in the posters below.