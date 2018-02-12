Kings well on the way to Round Two victory

by Stephen Dafoe

After taking down the Westlock Warriors in four games, the Morinville Senior AA Kings entered round two playoffs over the weekend against Daysland and emerged with back-to-back wins.

The Kings hit the road Saturday night and built steadily from a 2-1 first-period lead to double the tally to 4-2 after two. The final frame saw both sides add another three goals to the board for a 7-5 finish.

Hitting home ice Sunday afternoon, the Kings once again took the day, this time building from a 1-0 opener to a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes. Another pair in the final frame gave the Kings game two and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Game three will be played on the road Feb. 17, and if game four is required, it will be played in Morinville Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

