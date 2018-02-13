Food for Thought: Healthy dinner in a flash

(NC) Getting a healthy dinner on the table doesn’t have to be intimidating or time-consuming. Here, Tori Wesszer, registered dietitian and blogger at Fraiche Nutrition, shares one of her go-to meals that’s sure to become a weeknight favourite.

Honey Orange Glazed Salmon with Orange Almond Couscous

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup Florida Orange Juice

11/2 lb whole wild salmon fillet

2 tbsp honey

3 slices fresh ginger root

1 1/3 cup whole wheat couscous

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 cups arugula

1/4 cup sliced green onions (2-3 onions)

1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds

2 cups water

Salt and pepper

Dressing Ingredients:

1/2 cup Florida Orange Juice

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Prepare salmon by removing skin and bones (if attached) and cutting into 4 to 6 fillets. Season with salt and pepper on both sides.

2. Whisk together all salad dressing ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.

3. In medium saucepan, combine orange juice, honey and ginger root and bring to a simmer. Reduce by half, remove ginger, and set aside.

4. In another medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add couscous and 1 tbsp of olive oil, stir and remove from the heat. Let stand 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork and set aside to cool in a large bowl.

5. Once cooled, add arugula, green onion and almonds. Toss salad with dressing.

6. Coat large frying pan with 1 to 2 tbsp of olive oil over medium-high heat. Place salmon fillets in the pan. Cook until golden brown on one side, 3 to 4 minutes, then flip. Immediately add orange sauce to the pan. Spoon it over the fillets to make a glaze while cooking for an additional 3 to 4 minutes or until salmon is done.

7. Serve glazed salmon over couscous salad and enjoy.

Meal prep hack: To save time, buy pre-washed greens and make salad dressing in bulk for the week.

Find more recipes at www.floridajuice.com/ca.